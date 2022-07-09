OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 0.8%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 43,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 59,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCANF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

