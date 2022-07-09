Offshift (XFT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $123,921.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,827.91 or 0.99847083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00042172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars.

