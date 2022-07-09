Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

