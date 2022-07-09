Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $231.22 million and approximately $53.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00261828 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

