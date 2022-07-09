OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.86. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

