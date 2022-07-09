Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,170 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Shares of TREX opened at $57.58 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.