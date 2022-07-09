Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 780,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,893,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

