Orin Green Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

