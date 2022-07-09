Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

