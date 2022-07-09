Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.01 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $519,198.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.09 or 0.05622079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00240960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00589873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00512010 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005712 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,012,919 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.