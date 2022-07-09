Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.48 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.