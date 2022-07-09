Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.23

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.23 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.97). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.03), with a volume of 5,938,466 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 231.31. The company has a current ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

