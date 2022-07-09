Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $277,297.80 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $277,297.80 and approximately $54,847.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.