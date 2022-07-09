Pariax LLC Acquires 11,908 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

