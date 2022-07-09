Pariax LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pariax LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.