Pendle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,541.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $306,541.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00562902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

