PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

