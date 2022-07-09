Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,810 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Perrigo worth $61,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.