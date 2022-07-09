Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,018 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.