Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.86 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

