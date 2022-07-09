Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
