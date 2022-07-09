Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.