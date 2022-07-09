Petix & Botte Co Buys New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $536.66 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

