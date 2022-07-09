Petix & Botte Co Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 65,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

