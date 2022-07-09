Petix & Botte Co Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

