Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

PM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. 3,108,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

