Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.31.

PSX stock opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

