Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $771,063.57 and approximately $635.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.07 or 0.99918802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00219537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00240015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00107301 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004540 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000212 BTC.

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,658,818 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

