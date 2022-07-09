Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $229,664.74

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $229,664.74 and approximately $117.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003392 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,278,995 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.