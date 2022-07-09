Piper Sandler Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $57.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,544 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.