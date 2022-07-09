Piper Sandler Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $44.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 2.08. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,762,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

