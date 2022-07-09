Piper Sandler Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $4.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.