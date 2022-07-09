Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,746.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $847,659.59 and $16,746.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00563610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

