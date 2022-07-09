PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $347,112.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $677,974.97 and $347,112.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 42,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

