Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 1.8% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $124,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.