Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.46

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.46 and traded as low as C$33.48. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.87, with a volume of 4,092,119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POW shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a current ratio of 99.23. The stock has a market cap of C$22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.41.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

