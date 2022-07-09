Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

