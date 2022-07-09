ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.82

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.82 and traded as high as $68.14. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 843,314 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
