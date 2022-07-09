ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.82

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.82 and traded as high as $68.14. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 843,314 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $297,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

