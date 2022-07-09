ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,045.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,225.99. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

