ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

