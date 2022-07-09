ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.