ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,952.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.