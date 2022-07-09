ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.