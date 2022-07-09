ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

