Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.25) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.77) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.16) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.40) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,678.64 ($20.33).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.31) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 991.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a market cap of £27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.14. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.96).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

