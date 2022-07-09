PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

