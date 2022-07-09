Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 13,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 40,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

