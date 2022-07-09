Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 13,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 40,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.