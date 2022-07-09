Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) is Vista Finance LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Quadratic Deflation ETF accounts for 5.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $22.27 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

