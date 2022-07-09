QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $171,572.17 and approximately $60,255.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.01448000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00122138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

