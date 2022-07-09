QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

